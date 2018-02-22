February is National Children’s Dental Health Month

National Children’s Dental Health Month is meant to raise awareness about the importance of oral health. This is the perfect time to check and fine tune your children’s oral hygiene. Tooth decay is the most common chronic disease in children. The good news is there are safe and effective preventive measures that can protect teeth.

5 Preventive Measures

That Can Protect Teeth

• Brushing for 2 Minutes- It is important that we brush our teeth for at least 2 minutes, Morning and at Night. An hourglass timer is a good to use to help kids keep up with the time.

• Flossing- It is important to floss at least once a day, preferably at night after brushing. Flossing will help to remove any plaque and food that may be trapped between teeth and at the gum line. Flossers are good for kids to use.

• Brushing your Tongue- It is important to remember to brush your tongue to remove any plaque and bacteria that can be trapped in the grooves of your tongue. Remember your tongue should be pink, not white in color. Tongue scrapers are good to use.

• Fluoride or Varnish- is placed on teeth by the dentist to help protect and strengthen the teeth and to help prevent cavities.

• Sealants- are a protective white material the dentist or hygienist can place in molars and premolar teeth to seal off the grooves to prevent cavities.

Parents let’s celebrate National Children’s Dental Health Month by helping your children to develop good oral hygiene habits at an early age and by scheduling regular dental checkups with the dentist. I hope this Tooth Talk helps children to get a good foundation for a lifetime of healthy teeth and gums.

