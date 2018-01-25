Flexible Spending Accounts

A Flexible Spending Account (FSA) is an account you can set up through your employer. During open enrollment, you choose how much money to put into this account, and a portion of this amount is deducted from your paycheck. FSA’s usually will cover services for cleanings, fillings, and other dental services. FSA’s work like a debit card, you can use the card to pay for various dental and medical expenses.

Tips for Making the Most of Your FSA

• Plan carefully so you don’t put more money in your account than you will spend within a year on your dental and other health care costs.

• Contact your FSA administrator for a list of covered services sometimes called eligible expenses. Some FSA’s can not be used for cosmetic dental procedures such as Veneers and Whitening.

• Make an appointment with your dentist to see if you have any procedures that need to be completed so you can use up the benefits on your FSA account before the end of the year.

• Generally, you must use the money in an FSA within the plan year by December 31st. However, some employers may offer an option that will give you a little more time to spend what’s in your account. Your employer may give you a grace period of up to months extra and or allow you to carry over up to $500 to be used the following year. Check with you FSA administrator to see what your plan allows.

Whether its at the end of the year or a grace period, remember you lose any money you haven’t spent. Make any remaining dental appointments as soon as you know you need them to ensure that you use up all your FSA dollars for the year. dentalcares.com

I hope this Tooth Talk has helped and call Integrity Dental Care, PLLC (615) 445-8700 or email dr.jmitchell@integritydentalcares.com with any questions you may have.