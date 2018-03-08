How Do I Treat a Diastema?

Treatment for a diastema may or may not be necessary depending on the underlying cause and depending on the persons desires. For some people, a diastema is a cosmetic issue and for others there may be a dental problem.

Outlook and Treatment of Diastemas

Once your dentist has determined the reason for your diastema, a treatment plan can be formulated and discussed with you. Options to correcting a diastema may include:

• Your keeping the diastema.

• Orthodontic Treatment or Braces can move the teeth and close diastemas.

• Veneers or Bonding are used to fill gaps or fit over teeth to improve the appearance of your smile.

• Crown and Bridge work or replacement of teeth can help close gaps.

• If you have extra tissue between your two upper front teeth that is causing a gap, this can be surgically removed to correct the gap and you may need braces to help with this.

• If you have a diastema develop from gum disease, you must receive treatment to stop the infection before the gap can be closed.

For those who seek treatment for a diastema, the outlook is very positive. There are many procedures that can successfully close a gap. Some diastemas are not preventable but there are those that come from developing bad oral habits. Let’s remember to practice good oral hygiene habits to include brushing and flossing twice a day and to visit your dentist every 6 months for your cleanings and examinations.

I hope this Tooth Talk has helped and call Integrity Dental Care, PLLC (615) 445-8700 or email dr.jmitchell@integritydentalcares.com with any questions you may have.