5 Reasons to Use Your Dental Benefits Before the Year Ends

We have all heard the saying “Use it or Lose It”, well this is especially true when it comes Each year you work hard to earn your benefits and before you know it, the year is gone and so are your unused dental benefits. If your dental insurance plan is on a calendar year, listed below are 5 reasons why you should make a dental appointment now.

1. Yearly Maximums: Your dental plan gives you a maximum of what can be spent on your dental care on an annual basis. The amount varies between insurance companies and averages around $1000 per person per year. These maximums are typically reset at the end of the year, and any unused benefits are lost.

2. Deductibles: The deductible is the amount you pay out of your pocket before your benefits begin to take effect. The fee varies between insurance companies and could be higher if you prefer to see a dentist that is out of network. When your plan starts a new calendar year, your deductible must be met again.

3. Premiums: If you are paying your dental insurance premiums every month, you should be using your benefits. Even if you don’t need dental treatment, you should always go and have your dental cleanings to help prevent and detect any early signs of cavities, gum disease, oral cancer, and other dental problems.

4. Fee Increases: It is always a possibility that the fees will be raised the next calendar year to accommodate for the cost of living or increased material costs. An increase in fees can also raise your copay.

5. Use up your Existing FSA Contributions: You should spend any remaining balance in your flexible spending account. If you don’t use up your FSA contributions by the end of the year, you lose them.

You have paid your insurance premiums all year and you have earned your dental benefits so don’t let them slip away and expire at years end.

I hope this Tooth Talk has helped and call Integrity Dental Care, PLLC (615) 445-8700 or email dr.jmitchell@integritydentalcares.com with any questions you may have.