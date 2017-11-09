What Does Root Canal Treatment Involve

A root canal can be performed in one or two visits by an Endodontist and or a general dentist. A dentist may refer some root canals to an Endodontist if they feel that the treatment needed warrants a specialist. Today’s modern techniques and anesthetics has made the root canal process be more comfortable and most patients say that they have very little discomfort during a root canal. For the first few days after the treatment, your tooth may feel a little different but there should not be any pain.

Steps to a Root Canal

• Local anesthetic administered to numb the tooth needing the treatment.

• A protective sheet called a “Dental Dam” is placed over the tooth to isolate the tooth to keep it clean and dry from saliva.

• An access opening is made in the crown portion of the tooth to allow the small instruments such as small files used to clean and remove the pulp tissue and to shape the canal space.

• Once the canal space is cleaned and properly shaped the space is then filled with a rubber-like material called “Gutta-Percha”. The Gutta-Percha is placed with a type of adhesive cement that completely seals off the pulp chamber.

• A temporary filling is then placed to close the small hole created from the access opening made in the crown portion of the tooth.

• Many times, the tooth will be shortened better known as “taking it out of occlusion”, to keep you from putting a lot of pressure on the tooth when chewing and biting.

Once the root canal is completed the tooth will need to have a Crown made to restore the tooth to its full function. Most teeth that had a root canal done can last as long as your other teeth provided you practice good oral hygiene, including brushing and flossing, and regular checkups and cleanings with your dentist.

