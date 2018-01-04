Starting the New Year Off With a Dental Checkup

Maintaining good oral health is important to your overall health. In addition to daily brushing and flossing, you can help protect your oral health by seeing your dentist regularly for checkups. An attractive, bright smile is only one reason you need to be diligent in visiting your dentist twice a year. Poor oral hygiene can lead to many dental and medical issues that I will discuss in this Tooth Talk article.

Why are Dental Checkups Important?

1. To prevent gum disease. Gum disease is one of the leading causes of loss of teeth in adults. If your dentist catches it early, gum disease can be treated and the damage reversed.

2. To prevent tooth loss. Regular dental checkups along with brushing and flossing are crucial to helping you to keep your teeth. If you have lost some of your teeth, your dentist can help you with tooth replacement options.

3. To detect oral cancer. The Oral Cancer Foundation says dental checkups are one of the best lines of defense. While in the dental chair, the dentist will check your teeth and your oral tissues and screen for oral cancer. Oral cancers are treatable if caught early.

4. Preventative care is best. Your dentist and hygienist can detect early warning signs of potential issues with your teeth and gums.

Dental Checkups are important for early detection of cavities, broken fillings, and the beginnings of gum disease. If dental problems go untreated for extended periods of time, you could face needing root canals, gum surgery, and or tooth extractions. Make a commitment to yourself, your oral health, and your smile for 2018 to schedule an appointment with your dentist for a dental checkup.

I hope this Talk will help you to start the New Year off right. Call Integrity Dental Care, PLLC (615) 445-8700 or email dr.jmitchell@integritydentalcares.com if you have questions.