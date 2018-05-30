What is a Dry Socket?

Alveolar Osteitis better known as “Dry Socket” is a painful condition that sometimes occurs after you have a permanent adult tooth extracted. It is a condition that may result if the blood clot that normally fills the socket is lost. The dry socket leaves underlying nerves exposed which can be very painful and can slow the process of healing. If you develop a dry socket, the pain usually begins one to three days after your tooth has been extracted and it can intensify becoming unbearable.

Signs and Symptoms of a Dry Socket?

• Severe pain within a few days after a tooth extraction.

• Loss of blood clot at the extraction site will look like an empty socket.

• May be able to see bone in the socket.

• Pain that radiates from the extraction site, to your ear, eye, temple on the same side of your face where the tooth was extracted.

• Bad breath or unpleasant taste in your mouth.

Risk Factors for the First 24 Hours?

• Sucking threw a straw.

• Rinsing and spitting.

• Smoking and tobacco use.

• Poor oral hygiene habits to include gum infection around the extracted tooth site.

Complications from a dry socket may include delayed healing and severe pain. Call your dentist because they may need to recheck the extraction site and place a medicated dressing within the socket to provide relief as well as prescribe medicines to help with the discomfort.

I hope this Tooth Talk has helped