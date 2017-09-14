What is Gum Disease?

Gum disease is an infection of the tissues that surround and support your teeth. Gum disease is 1 of the major causes of tooth loss in adults. Because gum disease has no pain associated with it, you may be unaware that you have it. Gum disease is also referred to as periodontal disease, gum disease is caused by plaque which is the sticky film of bacteria that is constantly forming on our teeth.

Warning Signs That You May Have Gum Disease:

• Gums that are red, swollen, and tender to touch

• Gums that bleed easily

• Gums that have pulled away from the teeth

• Gums look very smooth with raised margins that are red in color

• Persistent bad breath or bad taste in your mouth

• Permanent teeth that are loose or spacing between them

Factors That May Increase the Risk of Developing Gum Disease

• Poor oral hygiene

• Smoking or chewing tobacco

• Malaligned teeth that are hard to keep clean

• Diabetes

• Pregnancy

If you suspect that you have gum disease make an appointment with a dentist because the sooner you treat it the better. Treatment methods depend upon the type of gum disease and how far it has progressed.

Remember to brush your teeth twice a day and floss at least once a day and schedule your dental checkup twice a year because you don’t have to lose teeth to gum disease.

