Will My Baby Develop Pacifier Teeth?

Like many parents, you may be concerned about your child’s pacifier use. You may wonder if its harmful, what age should they stop, and will this affect their teeth. Pacifiers provide a source of comfort to infants and with proper use, your baby can comfort themselves with a pacifier without developing pacifier teeth. Let’s talk about the pros and cons of baby pacifiers.

Pros to Pacifiers:

• Reduces the risk of sudden infant death syndrome according to research.

• It makes babies feel secure and happy.

• It helps to induce sleep for babies.

Cons to Pacifiers When Used for Prolonged Times:

• Can harm the growth and development of the mouth and teeth.

• May cause changes in the roof of the mouth.

• May cause the front teeth to be crooked and the front teeth may not close together when biting.

Tips to Remember When Using a Pacifier:

• Always remember to clean the pacifier off with water before using to remove germs.

• Parents don’t put pacifier in your mouth before giving it to the baby.

• Avoid dipping pacifiers in sweet liquids because can cause tooth decay.

• Restrict pacifier use to when the infant needs to fall asleep.

For young babies who need that little extra soothing, pacifiers provide the perfect comfort and reassurance. Pacifiers are beneficial for young babies, and parents can avoid the risk of pacifier teeth by weaning their baby from the pacifier by the age of two.

