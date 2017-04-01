Nashville Jazz Workshop & Art Institute Partner for Jazz Classes

NASHVILLE, TENN. — (March 29, 2017) — The Nashville Jazz Workshop and the Art Institute of Tennessee – Nashville announce a partnership to begin introductory classes in jazz at the Art Institute’s campus in the Donelson area of Nashville. The classes, beginning April 8 , will take place on Saturdays and will run for three weeks. Classes will be taught by top NJW instructors and are open to anyone.

The Basics of Jazz Voice, runs for begins Saturday, April 8 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm , and continues on Saturday, April 15 and 22 . The class will be taught by Liz Johnson Schafer, Tuition is $115 and online registration is available through the Art Institute’s website: The first of these classes,, runs for beginsfrom, and continues on. The class will be taught by Liz Johnson Schafer, Tuition is $115 and online registration is available through the Art Institute’s website: http://getcreative. artinstitutes.edu/nashville

Two classes will be offered in May:

Beginning Jazz Improvisation, with James Westfall, Saturday, May 6 , 13, and 20, 1:00 – 3:00 pm .

Introduction to Jazz Singing, with Liz Johnson Schafer, Saturday, May 6 , 13, and 20, 1:00 – 3:00 pm .

The classes are offered as part of the Art Institute’s series of GETCreative classes, a non-degree enrichment program for the community. The jazz classes will be of interest to Art Institute students and others for whom the location or the Saturday time are especially convenient. The Art Institute also offers classes in art, graphic design, creative writing, and culinary arts that will be of interest to NJW students as well as others in the community.

The Nashville Jazz Workshop is a nonprofit organization supporting jazz musicians, jazz fans, and the jazz community through classes, public performances, and special events. For further information, contact the Nashville Jazz Workshop at 615-242-JAZZ (5299). www.nashvillejazz.org .