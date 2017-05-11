Travel to and Stay in Greater Fort Lauderdale in Style

Hyatt Regency Pier 66 for the perfect blend of relaxation and water activity. Offering some of the most scenic waterfront views, the resort pampers guests with a scenic view from every room along with It’s been a long winter and time for some fun in the sun. Head tonearby boat rentals, fishing charters, and marina activities. The dining onsite is superb, ranging from creative casual to fine dining.

Highlights of 2-for-1 Summer Savings include airboat rides through the Everglades with Billie Swamp Safari, Sawgrass Recreation Park and Everglades Holiday Park as well as other adventure water activities such as scuba diving and snorkeling excursions, surfing on the FlowRider at Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort, water sports including kayaking, paddleboarding, canoeing, surfing, boogie boarding and banana boat rides, fishing trips, sailing excursions and water taxi tours. The program also includes a spa deal at the recently renovated Diplomat Beach Resort, hotel savings at Casitas Coral Ridge and restaurant specials. Plus, visits to area museums and historic sites including the Bonnet House Museum & Gardens, Museum of Discovery and Science, NSU Art Museum, Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum and others.

Make the most of 2-for-1 fun when you combine it with the summer 2017 Vacation Like a VIP promotion, which runs simultaneously and in conjunction.

“With so much to see, do, taste and explore in Greater Fort Lauderdale, our Vacation Like a VIP promotion and 2-for-1 Summer Savings program make it easier and extra budget-friendly for visitors traveling in pairs or with family to experience more in the destination,” said Stacy Ritter, president and CEO of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau.