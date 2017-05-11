Travel to and Stay in Greater Fort Lauderdale in Style

It’s been a long winter and time for some fun in the sun. Head to Hyatt Regency Pier 66 for the perfect blend of relaxation and water activity. Offering some of the most scenic waterfront views, the resort pampers guests with a scenic view from every room along with nearby boat rentals, fishing charters, and marina activities. The dining onsite is superb, ranging from creative casual to fine dining.
Back by popular demand, Greater Fort Lauderdale has announced its annual destination-wide Vacation Like a VIPpromotion and 2-for-1 Summer Savings program running from May 1-October 15, 2017.
The Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau’s Summer Savings 2-for-1 card includes more than 50 BOGO (buy one, get one) special offers on land, sand and sea attractions, including options for boating/cruising, diving/snorkeling, museums, nature, restaurants, shopping, water sports, ways to play, along with hotel and spa.
Highlights of 2-for-1 Summer Savings include airboat rides through the Everglades with Billie Swamp Safari, Sawgrass Recreation Park and Everglades Holiday Park as well as other adventure water activities such as scuba diving and snorkeling excursions, surfing on the FlowRider at Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort, water sports including kayaking, paddleboarding, canoeing, surfing, boogie boarding and banana boat rides, fishing trips, sailing excursions and water taxi tours. The program also includes a spa deal at the recently renovated Diplomat Beach Resort, hotel savings at Casitas Coral Ridge and restaurant specials. Plus, visits to area museums and historic sites including the Bonnet House Museum & Gardens, Museum of Discovery and Science, NSU Art Museum, Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum and others.
Make the most of 2-for-1 fun when you combine it with the summer 2017 Vacation Like a VIP promotion, which runs simultaneously and in conjunction.
“With so much to see, do, taste and explore in Greater Fort Lauderdale, our Vacation Like a VIP promotion and 2-for-1 Summer Savings program make it easier and extra budget-friendly for visitors traveling in pairs or with family to experience more in the destination,” said Stacy Ritter, president and CEO of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau.
For a complete listing of deals and to pre-order 2-for-1 Summer Savings cards, visit www.sunny.org/summer, and to check out Vacation Like a VIP offerings or book a visit, go to sunny.org/vip
