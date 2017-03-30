Photo Galleries Frederick Douglass Park Renamed By Tribune Staff - March 30, 2017 76 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Children who attend the Frederick Douglass Head Start Day Care 1 of 10 l-r; Reavis Mitchell, History professor, Fisk and Jackie Jones, Parks Dept. All photos by Joyce Perkins Holding sign l-r; Melissa Summerhill and Nadra Zakafia-both work at the Frederick Douglass Head Start Day Care Children who attend the Frederick Douglass Head Start Day Care Bakari Jamal King at the podium with musicians Kevin Douglass Greene, Douglass’ great-great-grandson l-r; Bakari Jamal King, Kevin Douglass Greene, and Reavis Mitchell David Ewing Mayor Megan Barry l-r; Tommy Lynch, former parks director; Jackie Jones, Parks Department and Mayor Megan Barry l-r; Jackie Jones, Parks Dept. and Monique Odom, Interim Director of Parks Dept. Facebook Comments