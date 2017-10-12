Photo Galleries Celebrating 95 Years for Donnie Tate By Article Submitted - October 12, 2017 77 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter The Honoree Donnie Tate and City Councilwoman Patrice Robinson representing the City Of Memphis Mayor The Honorable Jim Strickland 1 of 16 The Honoree, Donnie Tate is escorted by her sons l-r; Robert Holder, Long Beach, CA and Joseph Harris, Little Rock, AR Photos by Tyrone Easley Honoree Donnie Tate with her daughter Mary Tate Richardson The Honoree Donnie Tate’s great-granddaughters dancing to the the tune of “God Provides” Anaiah Green and Kalia Green The Honoree, Donnie Tate and her great-grandson Adric Parron l-r; Coleman Tate Jr., Arleen Slagle, Stephen Smith, Yvonne Parron, Angela Green, Troy Davis, Anaiah Green, Kaila Green, Adric Parron and Mother Donnie Tate Bishop Laurence Plummer Sr. and his wife, Nadine with the Honoree Donnie Tate The Honoree Donnie Tate is honoreed by County Commissioners Eddie Jones, Justin Ford and Willie Brooks The Honoree Donnie Tate and City Councilwoman Patrice Robinson representing the City Of Memphis Mayor The Honorable Jim Strickland Mary Tate Richardson-(Cigna),with her two brothers Joseph Harris, (left) Little Rock, AR and Robert Holdar, (right) Long Beach, CA, Musical Entertainment provided by Josh Bracey and Power Annointed Musical Entertainment provided by Josh Bracey & Power Anointed Musical Entertainment provided by Josh Bracey & Power Anointed Joseph Ford, Former County Commissoner and Former County Mayor with his wife Cheryl Ford The Honoree Donnie Tate Guests were able to sign this poster for the Honoree Mother Dottie Tate Facebook Comments