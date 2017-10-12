Celebrating 95 Years for Donnie Tate

By Article Submitted -
The Honoree Donnie Tate and City Councilwoman Patrice Robinson representing the City Of Memphis Mayor The Honorable Jim Strickland
The Honoree, Donnie Tate is escorted by her sons l-r; Robert Holder, Long Beach, CA and Joseph Harris, Little Rock, AR Photos by Tyrone Easley
Honoree Donnie Tate with her daughter Mary Tate Richardson
The Honoree Donnie Tate’s great-granddaughters dancing to the the tune of “God Provides” Anaiah Green and Kalia Green
The Honoree, Donnie Tate and her great-grandson Adric Parron
l-r; Coleman Tate Jr., Arleen Slagle, Stephen Smith, Yvonne Parron, Angela Green, Troy Davis, Anaiah Green, Kaila Green, Adric Parron and Mother Donnie Tate
Bishop Laurence Plummer Sr. and his wife, Nadine with the Honoree Donnie Tate
The Honoree Donnie Tate  is honoreed by County Commissioners Eddie Jones, Justin Ford and Willie Brooks
Mary Tate Richardson-(Cigna),with her two brothers Joseph Harris, (left) Little Rock, AR and Robert Holdar, (right) Long Beach, CA,
Musical Entertainment provided by Josh Bracey and Power Annointed
Joseph Ford, Former County Commissoner and Former County Mayor with his wife Cheryl Ford
The Honoree Donnie Tate
Guests were able to sign this poster for the Honoree Mother Dottie Tate
