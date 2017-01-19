Home Photo Galleries Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Fellowship Breakfast Photo Galleries Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Fellowship Breakfast By Tribune Staff - January 19, 2017 8 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter 1 of 12 Before the program began, Nashville’s Mayor Megan Barry and former Mayor of Atlanta, Ambassador Andrew Young had a chance to meet. All photos by David Schenk Geraldine Butts, Rose-Marie Howell and friends were pleased to welcome Ambassador Young. l-r; Charles W. Bone, Ambassador Andrew Young and Rep. Jim Cooper (D) l-r; Charles Robert Bone, Ron Corbin, Ambassador Andrew Young and Tom Negri l-r; Carolyn Qualls, Ambassador Andrew Young and Eric Qualls Ambassador Young was honored to sign a copy of his book that an attendee brought with him to the event. Bone Law Attorney Anne C. Martin introducing musical entertainment from vocalist Lawrence David Tomison Vocalist Lawrence David Tomison sang, “If I Can Help Somebody” and brought the audience to its feet with music that continued the tone of hope and healing – in celebration of MLK Day. Kelly Miller Smith, Jr., Senior Pastor of First Baptist Church Capitol Hill, Metro Councilwoman Karen Johnson and Allyson Young of Young Motivational Group await their turn to have a few moments with Ambassador Young. Young was willing to greet as well as take pictures with whomever wanted to approach him. Starting early and staying after, he made sure to speak to and interact with all. Ambassador Andrew Young addressing the audience Bone Law attorney and Belmont University Law professor, Loren Mulraine, along with his guest, greeted Ambassador Andrew Young Facebook Comments RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photo Galleries Nashvillian Mrs. Violet Nicholas Celebrated Her 105th Birthday Jan. 6, 2017 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply - Advertisement -MOST POPULAR Ambassador Young Delivers Key Note at Annual MLK Breakfast January 19, 2017 Nashville Storm Players to Take Part in Wrestling Show July 1, 2016 Colin Kaepernick Controversy Begins September 1, 2016 Fisk’s 150th Homecoming Wrap-Up This Weekend November 10, 2016 Load more HOT NEWS Global Councilwoman Hurt Visits China, Shares Nashville Film Review Race: DVD Review Lifestyle Relax and Play at Clearwater Beach Business Zaxby’s Prepares To Spread Its Wings In Tennessee