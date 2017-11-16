Memphis Holds Zion Community Benefit

l-r; Professor Christina McVay(Retired), Kent State University, Recipent Zion Public Service Award and June W. West, Recipient Zion Preservation Award Photos by Tyrone Easley
Fundraising benefit for Zion Community Project, Inc. was held at Rhodes College in Memphis. Shown l-r; are M.C. Alex Coleman, Anchor- WREG Channel 3 and Dr. Warner L. Dickerson, Program Chairman Photos by Tyrone Easley
Dr. Russ Wigginton,Vice President of Student Life And Dean of Students delivers the Welcome
l-r; Elaine Lee Turner, Moziah (Mo’s Bows) Bridges and his mother Tamica Morris, President, Mo’s Bows
M.C. Alex Coleman- WREG- Channel 3
l-r; June W. West Executive Director, Memphis Heritage, Inc. and Dr. Russ Wigginton
Presentation of Zion Public Service Award l-r; Attorney Trina Williams, Recipient Professor Christina McVay (Retired), Kent State University and Dr. Tyrone T. Davis Chair, Board Zion Community
l-r; Dr. Stephen R. Montgomery, Senior Pastor, Idlewild Presbyterian Church and Rabbi Micah Greenstein, Temple IaraelPreservation of Zion Preservation Award l-r; Ron Walter, Chair Emeritus-President and General Manager WREG Channel 3 TV, Recipent June W. West, Executive Director, Memphis Heritage, Inc. and Tyrone T. Davis, Board Chair
Tyrone T. Davis, General Secretary, General Board of Personnel Services, The CME Church
Lee Sisters, Recipient of Zion Legacy Award, Lee Sisters: Elaine Lee Turner, Brenda Lee Turner, Peggy Jayne Lee, Elaine’s son Melvin Turner and their other relatives, Sena Townsend, Alana Turner, Kimberly Lee Banks with Tyrone T. Davis at podium, Board Chair
The signing of a new 25-year lease by Zion Community Board, Seated l-r; Rev. Roland Johnson and Dr. Tyrone T. Davis, Board Chair; Standing l-r; Bishop William Graves, Bishop Henry Williamson, Ronald Walter, Board Emeritus and Bishop Paul Stewart
Beverly Robertson, introduction of Keynote Speaker, Principal/Trust Marketing
Rabbi Micah Greenstein, Keynote Speaker
l-r; Rabbi Micah Greenstein Senior Rabbi, Temple Israell, Memphis and Dr. Tyrone T. Davis, Board Chairman
Rev. O.C. Collins, Jr., Pastor, Bethlehem Baptist Missionary Church, Board Member
l-r; Bishop William Bishop, Rabbi Micah Greenstein, Bishop Henry Wiiliamson Prelate, CME, 1st District, Alex Coleman and Dr. Tyrone T. Davis
