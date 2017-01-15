Photo Galleries Nashvillian Mrs. Violet Nicholas Celebrated Her 105th Birthday Jan. 6, 2017 By Tribune Staff - January 15, 2017 0 21 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter 1 of 12 l-r; Violet Nicholas and Rose Ballard l-r; grandsons Ernest A. Brooks III, Dr. Philip N. Brooksand and Leon B. Metz III Dr. and Mrs. Philip Nicholas dancing at their 50th Wedding Anniversary Celebration Violet Nicholas celebrated her 105th birthday with family and friends Violet Nicholas l-r; Gertrude Nicholas Brooks, daughter, Violet Nicholas and Dr. Allison Nicholas Metz, daughter l-r; Ernest Brooks III with his mother, Gertrude Nicholas Brooks, Violet Nicholas, center and Dr. Allison Nicholas Metz and her son, Leon B. Metz III Cake for Violet Nicholas’s 105th birthday Dr. and Mrs. Philip Nichola at their 50th Wedding Anniversary Celebration l-r; Rev. Rep. Harold Moses Love, Jr., Gerturde Brooks and Dr. Russell Gibson Facebook Comments