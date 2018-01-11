Nicholas’ 106th Birthday Celebration Held

By Article Submitted -
47
Birthday Cake where close friends and family gathered to celebrate the special 106th Birthday of Mrs. Violet Nicholas. Photos by Katherine Brown
1 of 7
l-r; Dr. Katherine Y. Brown, Gertrude Brooks and birthday honoree, Mrs. Violet Nicholas, 106 years old
l-r; Gertrude Brooks, Adalbert Brooks III, Leon Benjamin Metz III, and Mrs. Violet Nicholas
Gertrude Brooks, the loving daughter of Mrs. Violet Nicholas, planned the 106th Birthday Celebration.
l-r; Dr. Harold Nevels, Dr. Rose Ballard, Dr. Billy Ray Ballard, Camille Bourne, Harold Nevels Jr., Mary Marie Nevels and Brenda Nevels
l-r; Delores Mathis, Gertrude Brooks, Dr. Harold Nevels, Brenda Nevels, Mary Marie Nevels, Harold Nevels Jr., Linda Peagues-Brinkley and Dr. Katherine Y. Brown
l-r; Gertrude Brooks, Mrs. Violet Nicholas, and Wanda Miller Benson
Close friends and family l-r; Alice Epperson, Dr. Roderick Bahner, Gertrude Brooks, Janice Johnson, Dr. Katherine Y. Brown and Grace Mason
Facebook Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY