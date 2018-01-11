Photo Galleries Nicholas’ 106th Birthday Celebration Held By Article Submitted - January 11, 2018 47 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Birthday Cake where close friends and family gathered to celebrate the special 106th Birthday of Mrs. Violet Nicholas. Photos by Katherine Brown 1 of 7 l-r; Dr. Katherine Y. Brown, Gertrude Brooks and birthday honoree, Mrs. Violet Nicholas, 106 years old l-r; Gertrude Brooks, Adalbert Brooks III, Leon Benjamin Metz III, and Mrs. Violet Nicholas Gertrude Brooks, the loving daughter of Mrs. Violet Nicholas, planned the 106th Birthday Celebration. l-r; Dr. Harold Nevels, Dr. Rose Ballard, Dr. Billy Ray Ballard, Camille Bourne, Harold Nevels Jr., Mary Marie Nevels and Brenda Nevels l-r; Delores Mathis, Gertrude Brooks, Dr. Harold Nevels, Brenda Nevels, Mary Marie Nevels, Harold Nevels Jr., Linda Peagues-Brinkley and Dr. Katherine Y. Brown l-r; Gertrude Brooks, Mrs. Violet Nicholas, and Wanda Miller Benson Close friends and family l-r; Alice Epperson, Dr. Roderick Bahner, Gertrude Brooks, Janice Johnson, Dr. Katherine Y. Brown and Grace Mason Facebook Comments