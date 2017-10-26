Photo Galleries Tennessee State University’s Homecoming Parade 2017 By Tribune Staff - October 26, 2017 55 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter 2017 Grand Marshals and Honorees 1 of 33 Davidson County DA Glenn Funk’s office participated in the parade. Rep. Brenda Gilmore, candidate for State Senate District 19 Howard E. Jones, Jr., candidate for State Senate District 19 Howard E. Jones, Jr., candidate for State Senate District 19 You can view more photos on Page B12 George Thomas, candidate for State Senate District 19 Sam Coleman, candidate for General Sessions Judge Karen Y. Johnson, Metro Council, candidate for Davidson County Register of Deeds Facebook Comments