Photo Galleries Tennessee State’s 2017 Scholarship Gala By Tribune Staff - October 26, 2017 48 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter l-r; Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover, TSU President and Dr. Frederick S. Humphries. Regent Professor, Florida A&M University (2004-2014), CEO, NAFEO (2001-2004), President Emeritus, Florida A&M University (1985-2001) Former President, Tennessee State University (1974-1983). 1 of 13 Rickey Smiley, Mastor of Ceremony The Honorable Mayor Megan Barry l-r; Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover, TSU President and Georgette Gigi Peek Dixon, 2017 Grand Marshall, Senior Vice President and Director of Strategic Parnerships, Corporate Responsibility and Community Relations, Wells Fargo & Company l-r; Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover, TSU President and Mr. Alfred Gordon, Vice President of Operations, Frito-Lay North America, 2017 Grand Marshal l-r; Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover, TSU President and Senator Thelma Harper, State Senate, 19th Senatorial District, Tennessee General Assembly, 2017 Grand Marshal l-r; Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover, TSU President and Roosevelt “Bud” Reese, 2017 Grand Marshall, Chief Executive Officer, Case Management Inc., Foundation l-r; Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover, TSU President and Sterlin Adams, 2017 Honoree, Retired and Special Assistant to President Humphries, Florida A&M. l-r; Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover, TSU President and Dr. Evelyn P. Fancher, 2017 Honoree, Retired, Director of Libraries at Tennessee State University l-r; Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover, TSU President and Dr. Raymond Richardson, 2017 Honoree, Retired. Professor and Chair of Physics, Mathematics and Computer Science l-r; Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover, TSU President and Coach William Bill Thomas, 2017 Honoree, Former Head Football Coach and Athletics Director Jazz Collegians under the direction of Professor James Sexton, Conductor Dwight Pullen, Senior, Bethel Outreach Ministries Advisory Board Makayla McCree, Sophomore President, Women’s Center Advisory Board Facebook Comments