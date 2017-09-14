Photo GalleriesHBCUTSU TSU Wins 6th Southern Heritage Classic By Article Submitted - September 14, 2017 49 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter The Honorable Jim Strickland, Memphis Mayor and Fred Jones Jr., Founder of the Southern Heritage Classic 1 of 17 l-r; Fred Jones Jr., Founder of the Southern Heritage Classic with his son Nathaniel Jones All photos by Tyrone Easley l-r; Dr. William B. Bynum, Mississippi Valley State University President and Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover, TSU President Fred Jones, Jr., Founder of the Southern Heritage Classic addressing the luncheon audience. The Awarding of the President Founder’s Award to Willie Gregory (NIKE) by Fred Jones, Jr. during the President’s Reception hosted by The Honorable Jim Strickland, Mayor of Memphis The Honorable Jim Strickland, Mayor of Memphis with Members of the US Army l-r; Dorsey E. Hopson, II., Shelby County School Superindent and Tubby Smith, University of Memphis Head Basketball Coach Dr. William B. Bynum Mississippi Valley State University President and First Lady Deborah Elaine Bynum Fred Jones Jr. with Africa In April Founders, David and Yvonne Acey, Sr. l-r; Nate Jones, Tubby Smith, University of Memphis Head Basketball Coach and Fred Jones, Jr. Greg Duckett, Baptist Hospital and Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover, TSU President l-r; Shannon Brown, Fed-Ex Human Resource Executive, Yvonne Acey and Willie Brooks, Fed Ex and Shelby County Commissioner The Coalition of 100 Black Women, Iletha R. Washington, President, pictured with Fred Jones Jr. (back row center), Founder of the Southern Heritage Classic 100 Black Men Banner Tennessee State University coming out of the tunnel for the Southern Heritage Classic. The Honorable Jim Strickland, Memphis Mayor and Fred Jones Jr., Founder of the Southern Heritage Classic Tennessee State and Jackson State playing in the Southern Heritage Classic. Facebook Comments