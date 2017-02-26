Karl Dean Announces Run For Tennessee Governor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Former Mayor of Nashville Karl Dean has announced his decision to run for Tennessee Governor as a Democrat in 2018.

If elected he would be the first statewide Democrat to win an election in Tennessee since 2006. As Nashville’s mayor Dean served two-terms in a non-partisan role.

Dean has presented himself as a pro-business moderate who wants to focus on education and jobs. “A good job and a great education are not rural or urban issues, they are Tennessee issues,” Dean said.

The campaign will begin by visiting 17 Tennessee counties that have been identified as economically distressed by the Tennessee Department of Economy and Community Development. The tour has been named Opportunity TN.