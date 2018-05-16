Home Politics Local Politics Trending with The Tribune: Mayor David Briley Nashville 2018 Mayoral Candidate PoliticsLocal PoliticsTrending With The TribuneMayoral Candidate InterviewsVideo Trending with The Tribune: Mayor David Briley Nashville 2018 Mayoral Candidate By Jason Luntz - May 16, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Governor Candidate Interviews Trending with The Tribune: Craig Fitzhugh, Candidate for Tennessee Governor Local Politics Trending with The Tribune: Rep. Harold Love Jr. Nashville 2018 Mayoral Candidate Local Politics Trending with The Tribune: Dr. Carol Swain Nashville 2018 Mayoral Candidate Investigative Stories Anti-Gun Violence Marchers Protest School Shootings Local Politics Letter to the Editor Interview of Mayoral Candidate Mayor David Briley Facebook Comments MOST POPULAR Some Homeless Won’t Come in From the Cold January 11, 2018 High Tech Vehicle Collecting Pavement Condition Information on Nashville’s Streets June 12, 2017 Dr. Jordan Says HIV Can be Prevented March 1, 2018 2017 Toyota Corolla iM Hatchback March 16, 2017 Load more HOT NEWS Nashville Equity Alliance Partnering With IMF to Conduct Voter Registration Drives Local Entertainment “Smart People” Coming to the Nashville Rep Education The Man Who Will Push Metro Schools National Politics Congresswoman kneels on House floor to protest Trump’s criticism of NFL