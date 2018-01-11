Vincent Dixie for State House Hosts MLK Day Meet & Greek Happy Hour

Nashville, Tenn. – House District 54 candidate Vincent Dixie has announced an upcoming campaign event to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.



Dixie who is a local business owner, father and native Nashvillian, believes that the tradition of celebrating the life of King is important to the integrity of Tennessee. “Growing up in Nashville I can fondly remember how significant MLK Day has always been to the community,” Dixie said. “I feel that it is an important day to spend time with voters observing the achievements of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.”

The event will be hosted on Monday, January 15 at Pastime located at 717 3rd Avenue North, Nashville, TN from 3:00PM – 5:30PM. Tickets to attend are $25 per person, which includes one free drink and hors d’oeuvres, and can be purchased at https://goo.gl/nJJW8W. Music will be provided by DJ C-WIZ

The campaign is encouraging members of Fraternities and Sororities, as well as all local College Alumni, to utilize the event as a chance to get to know the candidate while learning more about his vision for Tennessee. “As a graduate of Tennessee State University I know the important role that our Nashville based colleges and universities play in our community,” explained Dixie. “It is also important to remember how special our area is to have 4 Historically Black Colleges and Universities as well as a strong Black Greek Letter Organization presence.”

To learn more about about the event and how you can contribute to the Vincent Dixie for State House campaign please visit www.dixie4tn.com or www.facebook.com/vincentdixie54