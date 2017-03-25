Cooper Statement on Canceled Republican Vote

WASHINGTON – U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper (TN-05) released the following statement on the canceled Republican health care vote:
“I’m glad the House didn’t pass this bad bill and hurt people who need health care. I think the energy from people back home, including thousands of Tennesseans, made the difference,” Rep. Cooper said. “Obamacare isn’t perfect. But we should work together to fix the law and make it better for everyone. It will take courage and political will from both parties. I hope Congress is up to the task because voters are watching.”
