By Chelsea Boatwright

An estimated 275,000 women, men and children took to the streets of the nation’s capital in a sea of pink Saturday, in a massive march one day after the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

The Women’s March on Washington brought together celebrities, politicians, and citizens, all with the common theme– that their rights matter. NewsVision reporter Chelsea Boatwright was there. Metro officials said there were 80,000 more subway riders to the area than there were for Trump’s inauguration.