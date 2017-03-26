TN Congressman Steve Cohen’s response to Trumpcare Being Pulled from House Vote

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-09) today released the following statement after Speaker of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan pulled H.R. 1628, the American Health Care Act of 2017, or “Trumpcare,” from the House floor for a vote:

“Due to the intense public outcry, Speaker Paul Ryan and President Donald Trump decided to pull the Trumpcare bill from the House floor today because they did not have the votes to pass it. I would have voted against Trumpcare because it was harmful to the average American and would have resulted in many losing their life earlier than otherwise. It was a wealth care bill, not a health care bill. Trumpcare was an excuse to give the wealthiest Americans huge tax breaks and proceed towards more tax cuts for the rich in the future.

President Trump said last week in Louisville that he could not pass massive tax reform until he passed this bill. This bill should have been called the ‘Ebenezer Scrooge Act’ because it enriches the wealthiest individuals and harms the less fortunate both fiscally and physically. Insurance from Trumpcare would have been about as worthless as a degree from Trump University. It’s possible that Trumpcare will come before Congress in the future, and I will continue to oppose it. Congress should be working to improve the Affordable Care Act, which was signed into law by President Obama seven years ago yesterday, rather than trying to replace the ACA with a bill that only has the support of 17% of the American people according to a recent Quinnipiac poll.”

Congressman Cohen spoke on the House floor today in opposition to the bill. You can watch his remarks here.

The referenced Quinnipiac poll can be found here.