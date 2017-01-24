Home Politics National Politics Reaction from the crowds as Trump takes office PoliticsNational PoliticsVideo Reaction from the crowds as Trump takes office By Tribune Staff - January 24, 2017 4 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR National Politics Blacks, Minorities Largely Absent During Inauguration National Politics Trump Protesters Rally to “Occupy” the Inauguration National Special Take 10: College Students Discuss Celebrities Visiting With Trump HBCU Take 10 On Tuesdays Featuring Sean Allen National Eliminate Electoral College; Rep. Cohen By Brandi Montgomery Supporters and protestors of President Trump gathered in Washington, D.C. on inauguration day. Howard University News Service’s Brandi Montgomery was there to hear what they had to say. Facebook Comments LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply - Advertisement -MOST POPULAR What to Know about Your Gut Health August 18, 2016 Trump Claims Recent Comments Were Just “Sarcasm” July 29, 2016 Rev. Inman Otey Arrangements November 24, 2016 Is Your Dinner Bad for the Environment? September 2, 2016 Load more HOT NEWS Political Editorial The Antichrist is Going to Make Fools Out of You: And... National Obama at DNC Business Nashville Black Chamber of Commerce Business Profile: Eric Holt Education Integrity Dental Care’s FREE Back to School Back Packs and Screenings...