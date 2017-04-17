Sen. Harris to Hold Affordable Care Act Town Hall

NASHVILLE – Sen. Lee Harris will hold a town hall at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22 in Memphis to discuss the Affordable Care Act. Sen. Harris released the following statement ahead of his town hall.

“I was pleased that the recent attempt to repeal Obamacare by our Republican controlled Congress failed. I want to take this renewed opportunity to inform the citizens of Memphis about their options for obtaining healthcare coverage under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). A representative from TennCare will be in attendance to give an update on the ACA as it relates to Tennessee. I’d like to thank the good folks at New Sardis Baptist Church for inviting me to host a town hall on this topic. Insurance coverage is a modern day necessity and it is my hope to expand this option for as many Memphians as possible.”

The town hall will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at New Sardis Baptist Church at 7739 E. Holmes Road.