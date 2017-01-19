Members of the award-winning Tennessee State University Forensics Team discussed whether or not African American celebrities should meet with President-elect Donald Trump at The Tennessee Tribune office on Jan. 19. Each student had persuasive arguments for why or why not a discussion should take place. The Take 10 discussion was on Facebook Live and the video can be accessed here.

“It’s important to have a dialogue so he can understand what the opinions are from the black community,” one student said.

Another student pointed out “we need to uplift him because if he fails, we all fail.”