Home Trending With The Tribune Governor Candidate Interviews Trending with The Tribune: Craig Fitzhugh, Candidate for Tennessee Governor Trending With The TribuneGovernor Candidate InterviewsPoliticsVideo Trending with The Tribune: Craig Fitzhugh, Candidate for Tennessee Governor By Jason Luntz - May 16, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Local Politics Trending with The Tribune: Mayor David Briley Nashville 2018 Mayoral Candidate Local Politics Trending with The Tribune: Rep. Harold Love Jr. Nashville 2018 Mayoral Candidate Local Politics Trending with The Tribune: Dr. Carol Swain Nashville 2018 Mayoral Candidate Trending With The Tribune Trending With The Tribune Presents Anthony Brogdon Trending With The Tribune Trending With The Tribune Presents Howard Jones June interviews Craig Fitzhugh, Governor candidate. Facebook Comments MOST POPULAR Kayne Avenue M.B. Church Celebrates Pastor April 26, 2018 Hardy: ‘We don’t play when it comes to business’ March 9, 2017 Creating Policies for Tobacco-Free HBCUs May 5, 2017 Brushing Help Tips February 15, 2018 Load more HOT NEWS Community Black History Month Celebration Honoring Retired Captain Bobby & Helen HIl Local Religion Bishop King Guest Speaker at Corry Scholarship Banquet Tooth Talk What Causes Bad Breath? Film Review Alien: Covenant (DVD Review)