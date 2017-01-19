Affordable Care Act Enrollment Ends Jan. 31

The last chance to sign up for The Affordable Care Act also known as Obamacare is Tuesday January 31st 2017, 12 midnight.

If you don’t have health insurance or if you know someone who does not have it now is the time to reach out to them and make sure they sign up early by signing up now. Even if you have health insurance, this is an opportunity for you to find out if you can save money by checking into what the ACA offers.

Republicans have already begun the process of trying to repeal the ACA even though many of their own voters are benefiting from the insurance. 3 John 1:2, “Beloved, I wish above all things that thou mayest prosper and be in health, even as thy soul prospereth.”

Although it’s a New Year, it’s extremely difficult to praise God, and do the things life calls for when your health starts give you problems. Going to the doctor only when something is wrong is not wise, having healthcare gives you opportunities for what is called preventive care. Think about the testimony you can give and the praise and thanks you can give unto the Lord if you went to the doctor and they were able to catch a health issue early that if left un-noticed could have been much worse for you.

Depending on where you live, you may see people coming together to rally against the repeal of the A.C.A. You may even notice in many Republican districts where members of the Senate and Congress have decided to have town hall meetings they are being met with tremendous backlash from people within their own party whom are saying to them, do not repeal the A.C.A.

The Democratic party is organizing rally’s for your voice to be heard when it comes to saving the A.C.A. Join the fight, join the movement, join the cause, get involved, stand up and make sure your voice is heard! Again, do you have health insurance?

If you do not have health insurance, signing up right now, this day, this moment could help turn the tide in how we as a nation will move forward on this issue.

Please go to www.healthcare.gov or call 800-318-2596. If the website is slow, or you have some difficulties continue to be patient, it’s well worth it. “Power, preparation, promotion & prosperity!” Again, go sign up!

