Bishop McKenzie, Carr to Lead Prayer Breakfast

WASHINGTON, DC — The African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church’s first elected female bishop, Bishop Vashti Murphy McKenzie, and Stellar award-winning artist Kurt Carr & The Kurt Carr Singers, will headline the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Inc.’s (CBCF) Annual Legislative Conference (ALC) Prayer Breakfast on September 15, 2018. The event, presented by The Coca-Cola Company, will be held from 7:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC.

The Prayer Breakfast, a signature event for the CBCF, has welcomed some of the biggest names in gospel and the faith community, including Richard Smallwood and Bishop T.D. Jakes. This year will be no different as the CBCF brings together two powerhouse ministries. Bishop McKenzie will deliver a stirring word that will encourage attendees, while Kurt Carr will create a worship experience that is unique and uplifting. For a second year, the CBCF is excited to welcome back the liturgical dance ministry of Stacy J. & Unified Praise.

“The Prayer Breakfast presents a unique opportunity for attendees to unite in the spirit of hope, faith and love during the Annual Legislative Conference,” said A. Shuanise Washington, CBCF president and CEO. “As the inspirational high note of the week, we can raise our voices in song and praise while recharging ourselves for the vital work that is still to be done within our community.”

Bishop Vashti Murphy McKenzie serves as the 117th elected and consecrated bishop of the African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church. Her historic election in 2000 represented the first time in the nearly 200-year history of the AME Church that a woman had obtained the level of Episcopal office. The firsts continue where she served as the President of the Council of Bishops, Chair of the General Conference Commission and the Host Bishop for the 49th Session of the General Conference of the AME Church in June 2012 with more than 30,000 in attendance including then First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama. Currently, Bishop McKenzie is honored to serve as the presiding prelate of the 10th Episcopal District, located in the state of Texas. Bishop McKenzie was appointed by President Barack Obama to serve on the inaugural President’s Advisory Council of the White House Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships. She is also a member of the Board of Trustees of Paul Quinn College, Payne Theological Seminary in Dayton, Ohio and the International Theological Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kurt Carr is a Stellar award-winning artist, gifted songwriter, conductor and producer. For more than two decades, Kurt Carr has been blessing the household of faith with modern day hymns including “The Presence of the Lord is Here”, “For Every Mountain”, “I Almost Let Go”, “In the Sanctuary”, and “God Blocked It.” Carr has earned an RIAA Certified Gold CD; a Grammy Award nomination and a plethora of Stellar Awards.

Stacy J. & Unified Praise want to change lives through dance. Founded in 2009, this amazing and gifted group of liturgical dancers based in Houston, Texas share their understanding of resilience through a cultural lens that demonstrates their authentic style, vocational trainings and spiritual callings as servant-artists.

Proceeds from the Prayer Breakfast benefit the CBCF’s fellowship, internship, scholarship and research programs, and the foundation’s efforts to eliminate disparities in the African American community.

A ticket is required to attend the Prayer Breakfast. To purchase tables or individuals tickets to the breakfast, and to register for the Annual Legislative Conference, visit www.cbcfinc.org/alc. For members of the media seeking credentials to cover events, please visit www.cbcfinc.org/ALCmedia.