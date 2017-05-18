Avoiding the Perils of Procrastination: Overcoming Obstacles to God’s Blessings

The New Testament indicates that people often approached Jesus if they needed help or healing. The bible also indicates that Jesus would approach people needing help or healing. Indeed, people were greatly blessed by the miracles that took place in their lives. Apparently, it was against the law for people to be healed on the Sabbath. For example, Jesus helped a woman to stand erect (Luke 13:13); however, “the leader in charge of the synagogue was indignant that Jesus had healed her on the Sabbath day (Luke 13:14).” Also, Jesus helped a man who was lying down at a pool called Bethesda (John 5:1-8); however, “…Jesus was doing these things on the Sabbath” and “the Jewish leaders began to persecute him (John 5:16).” People needed help and/or healing on the Sabbath day, and Jesus decided to help them. Through his actions, Jesus seemed to be saying: “It is always the appropriate time to do that which is morally right.” Though his actions, he also appeared to be saying: “God is able to bless people whenever and wherever God chooses.” Lastly, we may infer from the scriptures that the people being blessed didn’t let others get in the way of their blessings because it was the Sabbath. In other words, they didn’t “put off” their blessings until another time. They didn’t engage in a “waiting game” because someone thought that they should wait to be blessed. Instead, the people who were helped by Jesus had the courage to claim their blessings while they were being offered by the Lord.

According to the online edition of the Merriam-Webster dictionary, to procrastinate is to “to put off intentionally and habitually.” Procrastination is also the act of putting “off intentionally the doing of something that should be done.” God often has blessings in store for us; however, we sometimes are stifled by the presence, perils, pitfalls and persistence of procrastination, and we “put off” the act of claiming the blessings that God has instore for us. For example, we may be unhappy about working for others; however, we sometimes procrastinate over opening our own business. We may be unhappy in our current relationship; however, we sometimes procrastinate over finding a new and healthy relationship. We sometime don’t feel well emotionally or spiritually; however, we procrastinate over receiving the spiritual nourishment or edification that comes from “The Bread of Life” or “The Living Waters” (Jesus) in our bible.

The scriptures referenced above indicate that there are people who do not want others to be helped or healed; therefore, is it incumbent upon us as Christians to avoid the perils of procrastination by diligently and aggressively seeking and claiming the blessings that God has for us.