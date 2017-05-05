God Speaks, We Listen, Or Do We?

“The Lord our God has shown us his glory and his majesty, and we have heard his voice… Today we have seen that a person can live even if God speaks with them.” — Deuteronomy 5:24 NIV

“Active listening” is a term describing just that: listening keenly, enthusiastically. It is mindful hearing, completely focusing on God’s words as He speaks to us. I pray that, when God speaks, we are attentive. In reality, I know that is not always so.

Why? I hear you ask the question. Ready for the truth? Sometimes we know that, if we hear God, we will have to do what He says. So, Instead, we poke our fingers into our ears and say, like a smart-alecky stand-up comic, “I can’t hear you!” The noisy distractions of life make listening to Him impossible. And God is not amused by our antics.

That is how the great gulf develops between you and God. With fingers in ears, we shut Him out. We ignore His urgings, His leanings. We tell God, “Please, not today.” We place conditions on our understanding. “God, if that is really you telling me to turn left when you realize I want to go right, I really need a sign.”

Sometimes, we pretend to misunderstand…even if God’s orders are perfectly clear. Pretending is easier than making a commitment! We “pretend” to hear fake static. We “pretend” to have the brain of a Sasquatch, making Godly instructions too intellectually complicated. (Sasquatch—also known as Big Foot.)

Stop giving God your best Sasquatch-befuddled, pretending-not-to-hear response. You have the inexplicable gift of communicating with the Great, All-Knowing God of the universe, the Creator of everything.

In John’s Gospel (8:47), Jesus warns His enemies: “Whoever belongs to God hears what God says. The reason you do not hear is that you do not belong to God.”

So, this is our simple reality check. We cannot ignore God’s voice and belong to Him.

Today is as a good day to commence active listening. Remove the obstructions from your ears. Prayerfully stop talking and start listening.

How wonderful to simply say: “Lord, today I hear You.”

