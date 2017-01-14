Tell Them Your Story

Then Joshua told the people…your children will ask you why these rocks are here.

Tell them “The Lord our God dried up the Jordan River so we could walk across….”

he wants everyone on earth to know how powerful he is.

And he wants us to worship only him.”

—Joshua 4:21-24, CEV

Spinning a good yarn is not always a quality we admire. Generally, when someone consistently avoids telling the truth, you soon learn to discount everything they say. In fact, for a Christian, telling lies is an unacceptable habit to develop. Bogus stories can lead to great risk or harm for anyone whose lives are touched by fabrications.

Real stories, on the other hand, are uplifting, healing, and helpful. Think of the best real stories published in nonfiction, like “The Perfect Storm.” Real stories are a powerful form of communication, connecting us to one another.

One of the reasons I am committed to writing a book about my healing from stage four Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma is that I want to document my prayer-filled, healing journey for others. I am convinced that people do not believe that God still does the hard stuff. I want them to know He certainly does.

Sharing your true story helps people understand that they are not alone. It becomes easier for others to know that, if God provided an unexplainable miracle for me, He will certainly do it for you.

Scholar and author, Dr. Brené Brown teaches that the path to understanding involves being vulnerable about our imperfections. Never be reluctant to show your warts or cover your emotional and behavioral “wrinkles” with spiritual Botox. Our faults and failures are what make us real. Overcoming them, with God’s grace, is what strengthens us.

Why not practice telling your personal story? Start today. Share the good news of how you are living out God’s purpose in this world. Someone needs to hear that story from you!

