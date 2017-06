NASHVILLE, TN — Jackson Street Missionary Baptist Church will be celebrating their 109th Homecoming Anniversary on June 25, 2017 at 11:00 AM.

The guest speaker will be Rev. Anthony Paschall, Pastor of Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church Columbia, TN.

JSMBC is located at 1209 Jackson Street in the heart of North Nashville. The church extends a warm invite to the entire community for a glorious celebration of this historical event and a heartfelt worship experience.