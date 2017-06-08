Greater Bethel A.M.E. Church to Hold Women’s Weekend

NASHVILLE, TN — Greater Bethel A. M.E. Church will host a weekend of activities in honor and celebration of Women. Billed as Women’s Weekend, Friday, June 23-Sunday, June 25 at Greater Bethel AME Church, located at 1300 South Street.

The theme is “When Women Pray,” and will feature an outstanding list of faithful and faith-based women leaders with messages of hope and devotion. Kathryn Russell, Chair of Women’s Weekend said, “The three-day event is intentionally designed to bring women and men into a community of effective praying, spiritual fellowship and a stronger than ever relationship with God.”

Friday, June 23

Fantastic Friday Night Worship Service 7 pm, Preaching & Praising!!!! “Bringing The Word”

Rev. Cora Alston, Faith Church; Rev. Chelsea Yarborough, Watson Grove Baptist Church; Rev. Dr. Judy Cummings, New Covenant Church; Rev. Angela Green, Greater Bethel AME Church

Nashville’s Own Free Spirit will be the featured entertainment.

Saturday, June 24

Saturday Movie Matinee and Luncheon, 11:30 am, Donation $10. Please contact Mona Jamison for lunch reservation~monakj@comcast.net)

Sunday, June 25

Super Sunday Worship Experience, featuring the Greater Bethel Women’s Choir, Directed by Dr. P. Michelle Wyatt, “Bringing The Word”

Evangelist Brenda Reid, First Lady, Greater Bethel AME Church

Weekend Colors are RED & WHITE

“I am proud of the hard work the women of Greater Bethel have done to make this event a success for members and the greater community,” said Rev. Walter Reid, pastor of Greater Bethel.

For information, please contact Greater Bethel AME Church, 615-256-1509