Honoring 50 Golden Years of Ministerial Service

NASHVILLE, TN — Bishop E. Holmes Matthews Jr., known as Bishop Matt, will be celebrating his Golden Anniversary for his service in the ministry. The weekend-long event will begin on Friday, March 24 and conclude on Sunday, March 26. All events will be held at Walking in Faith International Worship Center, located at 244 Ewing Drive, Nashville where Bishop Jewell Granberry serves as pastor.

This celebrated minister, Bishop of Naaman’s Retreat Ministries, has been in service of the Lord, for 50 dynamic years. “I have labored in the vineyard, toiled and turned and been constantly blessed in service,” said Bishop Matthews.

The celebratory events are as follows:

Friday, March 24

Musical Reception featuring local artists, 6 pm, donations are $5.00 per person and free for children, ages 14 and under; Refreshments will be served.

Saturday, March 25

Play and Dinner; 5 pm, admission $25.

Sunday, March 26,

Worship Experience featuring The Reverend Edward Lee Thompson, Director of Nashville Organized for Action and Hope (NOAH) will preach the closing sermon

All events will be held at Walking in Faith International Worship Center, 244 Ewing Drive, Nashville, TN 37207.

In addition to the activities, a celebratory journal will be produced to have a history of this 50 year anniversary and to reflect on the past years of Bishop Matthew’s service. You may call Pastor Loretta Reed Matthews to place an ad. (615) 868-5408. To honor this Bishop in this way, page costs are listed below:

Whole Page-$100.00

One-Half Page-$50.00

One-Fourth Page-$25.00

Patrons: $5.00

“It is an honor to show appreciation to Bishop Matt on this special anniversary,” said Patricia Bailey, event chair. He is dedicated to service in the Lord and helping people,” she added. Co-chair Sherrill Woods said, “We love Bishop Matt and are happy to honor him.”

If you have questions or need further information, please email naamans@comcast.net and reference 50th Anniversary Celebration or call (615) 496-7282.