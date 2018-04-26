Kayne Avenue M.B. Church Celebrates Pastor

NASHVILLE, TN — The members of The Historic Kayne Avenue Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1025 12th Avenue South, are extending an invitation to the Nashville Community to join them in honoring their Pastor, The Reverend Harmon E. Stockdale, Jr. The membership of Kayne Avenue has planned an Appreciation Day to show Rev. Stockdale that his labor and love does not go unnoticed. Reverend Stockdale will celebrate his 2nd year Anniversary on Sunday, April 29 at 10:00 am and 3:00 pm.

At the 10:00 am service, Rev. Dr. Harmon E. Stockdale, Sr., Pastor of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in Rochester, New York will be their speaker. At the 3:00 pm service, Reverend Bruce Maxwell, Pastor of Lake Providence Missionary Baptist Church will speak and the dynamic Angelic Voices Choir of Lake Providence will sing.

Reverend Stockdale accepted his call into the ministry in October 2013 and was licensed to preach by the Rev. Dr. Harmon E. Stockdale Sr. on November 29, 2013 under the authority of the Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church in Rochester, NY. In November 2014 Rev. Stockdale, Jr. was ordained into the ministry at the request of and by the authority of Kayne Avenue Missionary Baptist Church.

Deacon Chairman, Odie Jones stated “Kayne Avenue is blessed with a wonderful and caring pastor. He has worked tirelessly to make Kayne Avenue one that is a testament of God’s love, forgiveness, and mercy.”

Reverend Stockdale is the beloved husband of Jennifer Stockdale and a loving father to their three children, Jonnavon Earl, Hanese Rosa-Evon, and Harmonie Keziah-Theanie.