Reflecting on the Life of Rev. Dr. Inman E. Otey, Sr.

By Tribune Staff

NASHVILLE, TN — In loving memory of Rev. Otey, one of God’s truly good men, who entered into his heavenly home to be with God on November 20th, 2016. We pause to reflect on his good works and his unfailing determination to do God’s will. His family and his friends mourn his passing, but take much needed comfort from his loving spiritual presence in their hearts and minds. Rev. Otey worked diligently in his role as an ordained minister, business man, metro government official, community leader, and activist, making the community, and the world, a better place, as acknowledged by William Robinson Jr. Rev. Otey was reared in Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church, where he was licensed and ordained in the ministry. Rev. Otey served in many capacities including more than one term as interim pastor. He was the founding pastor of the Zion New Jerusalem Church ministry. Rev. Otey presided as the organizing manager of Nashville’s first federally insured home-loan banking company, Community Federal Savings and Loan Associations. He was a licensed real estate and insurance contractor serving, as Nashville’s first African American realtor. He owned and operated Cumberland Park Shopping Center. For 19 years, he served as director/executive of the Tennessee State University Career Development Center. Rev Otey readily dedicated his energy, time, and talents to serving the community, and is sorely missed by those who knew him.