Rev. Brooks, Sr. to Celebrate 34 Years as Pastor of St. James

NASHVILLE, TN — Providential history-making is mounting, as Saint James Missionary Baptist Church, of Nashville, celebrates her longest tenured pastor, in her 93-year history, this coming May.

Reverend George T. Brooks, Sr., will celebrate his 34th year as pastor of Saint James on May 20, 2018, a distinction no other pastor of Saint James has held. The celebration will be launched with a Western-themed Fish Fry dinner on April 6, followed by the second annual musical concert “JAM2” session on May 6, consisting of local artist; then, the festivities will culminate to a day-long celebration of guest preachers at each of the three worship services on May 20.

Reverend Brooks, Sr. is the fifth pastor of St. James since the church’s inception in 1925. The public is welcomed to join the celebration. For additional information regarding the Fish Fry in April, the JAM2 musical event, or the worship services in May, please contact Octavia Brooks at 615-320-7616.