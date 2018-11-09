Brent Manson Passes Away at 67

Brent Manson 67, of Bloomington, Illinois passed away from cardiac arrest on November 2, 2018 at Memorial Hospital in Springfield.

Cherishing the memory of their love and life together is his devoted wife Glenda Masingale Manson; three children, Bridget Mahone, Tinley Park, IL, Brette Grice, New York City and Jared Dalcourt, Brooklyn, NY; four siblings, Kaye Manson Jeter, Dayton, Ohio, Richard (Ruth Johnson) Manson, Nashville, TN, Beverly (Charles) Manson Alston, Chicago, IL and Judith Manson, Chicago; two grandchildren Lauren and Jamison Taylor; and a host of relatives and friends.

A Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, November 10, 2018, at First Assembly of God Church, 800 East Vernon Avenue Normal, Illinois 61761, at 11:00 am.

The family would like to extend sincere appreciation to the Fresenius Dialysis Group in Normal.