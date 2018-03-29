Geraldine D. Heath, Newspaper Managing Editor Dies

NASHVILLE, TN — Geraldine D. Heath, retired managing editor of the Nashville PRIDE Newspaper departed this life on Sunday, March 25, 2018.

On March 19, 1944, Geraldine Darby was born in Sylacauga, Alabama and was preceded in death by her parents, John Hugh and Lorene Darby.

She was the valedictorian of the East Highland Class of 1962. On December 31, 1960 she married her high school sweetheart, Curtis Heath and moved to Nashville in 1962 where they continued their education and raised three children.

Geraldine and Rosetta Miller Perry were working together in some of the same civic/community circles and in 1988, Geraldine was introduced to Dr. Hodge and Dr. Davis by her friend Rosetta Miller Perry. She was hired as the managing editor of the Nashville PRIDE Newspaper, a new newspaper venture by two Meharry Medical College professors, Dr. Cynthia Hodge and Dr. Larry Davis.

The Nashville PRIDE newspaper was published as a local general information African American Newspaper but it took a new direction under Geraldine Heath’s leadership and began publishing positive news about African Americans in Nashville, state of Tennessee and nationally. Under her leadership the PRIDE began to educate, empower and inform the public about issues that affected the Nashville community at large and shared them across this nation.

Geraldine was well known and loved throughout the Nashville and Atlanta community because of her devoted community/civic activities. In her earlier years, she was a very active member of the NAACP, and the Metro Social Services Summer Youth Employment Program (formerly known as C.E.T.A.).

Mrs. Heath received a Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree from Tennessee State University, was a substitute teacher for Metro Public Schools, a Professor at TSU, and a guest soloist at several churches. Geraldine presented many useful ideas through a plethora of organizations in the Nashville SMSA. And, that is what she did for over twenty-five years, retiring in 2015.

Geraldine was a long-time member of Clark Memorial United Methodist Church, became a loan member for approximately ten years to assist in the development of Ernest Newman United Methodist Church. When she returned to Clark she continued the same tireless diligence in carrying out the works of the Lord, church and community she loved so much until she became ill.

She made a great impact on every person and organization that she supported. In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children: Yolanda Renee Trougman (Danny), Wanda Nicole Clay, Curtis Johnero Heath (Rock), seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and dear devoted friends.

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, March 31 with visitation at 1 PM and 2 PM funeral services at Clark Memorial UMC, 1014 14th Ave. N. under the leadership of Senior Pastor, Rev. Dr. Herbert Lester, Jr.