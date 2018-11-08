Meharry Medical College Mourns Loss of Dr. Ross, Jr.

GARY, IN — David E. Ross, Jr. M.D., physician and Meharry Medical College alumni died on Wednesday, October 31, 2018.

He graduated from Tougaloo College and Meharry Medical Collegel of Medicine. He also graduated from the US Army General Practice and was Board Certified in Family Medicine and Emergency Medicine.

James E.K. Hildreth, Ph.d., M.D., President of Meharry Medical College said, “Dr. David E. Ross Jr., was the epitome of a true Meharrian. Over the 20-plus years of knowing him, his strong love and commitment for the college never changed. Two examples of is dedication were shown through the establishment of the Dr. David E. Ross Jr. Family Endowed Scholarship and the Dr. David E. Ross Jr., Family Fitness and Recreation Center at Meharry. He ranked in the top ten percent of all alumni giving. Dr. Ross’s passion for Meharry never wavered. In one of our many conversations over the years, I asked him why he gives to Meharry so generously His response, “Why I give to Meharry, basically the same reason I give to my family, they supported me. I made sure over the years when I had extra funds, Meharry received a portion.”

Dr. Ross had three children follow in his footsteps by graduating from Meharry. His daughter, the late Rebekah Ross was a graduate in the medical class of 2001. His Meharry legacy will live on through Drs. Ruth Ross Edmonds and Rachael Ross.

Memorial donations may be sent to: Meharry Medical College c/o David E. Ross Jr., M.D. and Family Endowed Scholarship. David E. Ross, Jr. M.D.

Visitation and Reflections will be on Wednesday, November 7 in the Main Chapel from 4-7 pm at the Ridgelawn Funeral Home, 4201 West Ridge Road, Gary, IN 46408, 219-980-5555.

Ross’s Funeral Service will be on Thursday, November 8 at 11 am at the First Baptist Church, 626 West 21st Avenue, Gary, IN.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Ruthie L. Ross. Loving father of David, Karen, Anthony, Mi-channel, Nathaniel, Ruth Elaine and Rachael. Also surviving are grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other loving family members, colleagues and friends.