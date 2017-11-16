Renowned Nashville Interior Designer, Landy Gardner, Passes

NASHVILLE, TN — Landy Gardner, award-winning interior designer, founder of Landy Gardner Interiors, and director of multiple church choirs passed away peacefully on Saturday morning surrounded by family. He died at age 64 after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He is survived by the love of his life, Joy, and his two daughters, Dionne Gardner Dismuke and Lauren Dyson Hodge.

“We are overwhelmed by the love and generosity we’ve been shown by so many people who admired and were impacted by Landy. His imprint is everywhere – in each home he created, in each singer who sat under his direction. He brought his whole self to everything he touched, and he raised the bar of excellence in every endeavor. He taught all of us how to live life, making every moment meaningful and beautiful. We miss him so much, but we are ALL better for having had him while we did.”

As much a mentor of the arts as he was a practitioner, Landy dedicated his life to empowering designers and musicians across the world, using his desire to move people through song to direct a number church choirs since age 16. His immeasurable love for design, spanning a four decade career as an interior designer, led not only to the success of his own business, but also to the success of the many designers he mentored and championed. He was a strong presence in the Nashville community for several decades, designing for celebrities, multiple generations of local families, and commercial spaces, helping to build the personality for which Nashville is known. Landy was continually recognized for his work and contributions to design, receiving many awards, including Southeast Designer of the Year, and was published in many of the industry’s most respected magazines and books. He designed homes for country music power couple, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, international fashion model, Karen Elson, and did the interiors for the Tennessee Governor’s mansion private residential wing.

Landy’s love for creating unparalleled interiors is inherited by his daughter, Dionne Gardner Dismuke, who joined Landy Gardner Interiors 17 years ago and will continue the firm’s tradition of excellence along with the team her father assembled and worked alongside. “His passion was infectious. His inspiration was always new for each project,” says Dionne. “He spent my whole life teaching me how to see things the way he saw them, how to consider the lives and lifestyles of each client individually as a home is planned and put together. I will continue to bring that kind of attentiveness to every detail of our clients’ homes, and continue to create the environments that reflect my father’s love of beauty and his desire to give that gift to people.”

Landy has worked within the design community for so many years and developed deep, trusting relationships with many in the editorial community. Andrew Joseph PR, the firm on record with Landy Gardner Interiors, was asked to inform you of the next steps in Landy Gardner Interiors’ continuation under the leadership of his daughter Dionne Gardner Dismuke.

The family of Landy Gardner is extremely grateful for your support and continued relationship with them. You can reach Dionne personally at dionne@landygardner.com.

Landy Gardner leaves behind an enduring legacy as a true artist in the fields of design and music