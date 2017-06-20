Ricky Dillard to Headline the Dr. Bobby Jones Music Matinee’ in Music City

Nashville, TN – Dr. Bobby Jones Music Matinee’ held each month in Music City Nashville, will feature: Master Choir Director and singer Ricky Dillard in the monthly musical which also include: Liturgical Dance, Devonti Fashions, Honorees and Gospel Music, hosted by BET’s Nashville Super Choir.

The event will begin at 4:00 PM at the MT Zion Baptist Church, 2261 Murfreesboro Road, Nashville, Tennessee. Ricky will feature music from his upcoming new recording project as well as some of his hits like, ” Amazing “. Tickets will be available at the door for $10 each. You don’t want to miss this evening of spiritual filled CHURCH.