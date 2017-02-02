Three Ways to Erase Failure

… But one thing I do: Forgetting what is behind and straining toward what is ahead,

I press on toward the goal to win the prize…

— Philippians 3:13-14 NIV

One of my favorite keys on the computer is “delete.” Whatever would we do without the “delete” button? So cool. Typed something you don’t want? Delete.

Paul could not have known about our computer keyboards when he recommended this premier strategy for facing past failures or regrets—delete! Press on.

We all struggle from the helplessness of forgetting the past. Whether it is our personal failures or remembering how others have disappointed and failed us.

When we remember past hurts, we understand the psalmist’s words: Yea, mine own familiar friend, in whom I trusted, which did eat of my bread, hath lifted up his heel against me.—Psalm 41:9

Could the writer of that psalm see you? You opened the door, pulled out a chair, and invited your guest to your table to enjoy your best meal. Then, the unexpected happened. You got kicked in the shin. The amazing thing about this passage is that it is about Jesus with Judas at His side. If Jesus took it, what did you expect?

I spoke with a woman once who had great regrets about past missteps. As we talked about her obstacles and disappointments, I remember saying to her that the only sure way to move forward is to forget the unhappiness of all of your bitter yesterdays. Never allow them to ruin your bright and promising tomorrow.

Let’s do the three things Paul recommended to the church at Philippi. Number one, forget whatever is behind. Hit “delete;” never let it come back into your mind. Number two, reach for the new things ahead. Life is short. You really have no time to carry old burdens. You have a new goal, a new task, and a bright future prepared by God’s own hand. Number three, God has a sure promise—the power to win a guaranteed prize.

Erase; hit “delete!” and press on. There is great joy and promise ahead of you.

