Bulldawgs Blow Away Stallions, 86-0 

HOPKINSVILLLE, KY — 18 different players hit the scorebook and the Middle Tennessee Bulldawgs (3-0) scored 12 touchdowns in their 86-0 road victory over the Kentucky Stallions (0-3). After struggling in their 26-13 Week 2 victory over the Evansville Rangers, the Bulldawgs were out to make a statement and did racing out to a 40-0 first quarter lead and a 56-0 halftime lead.

“We asked the guys to look in the mirror after last week and tell us what they saw,” said head coach Blaine Boone. “As a staff, we were upset by some of the demeanor and actions of some players. We ended up suspending four of them for either a game or a half. By the way they played today I think they got the message.”

Wide receiver Arctavious McMurray caught two passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns earning the CLUBhouse Player of the Game Honors. He also added a two-point conversion reception. Zach Ducker contributed three touchdowns one each running, passing and receiving. Quarterback Stedman Bell (7 of 13, 152 yards) threw four touchdowns. Wide receivers Austin Vervynck and Vince Escobedo joined McMurray with their first touchdowns in a Bulldawg uniform. Offensive lineman Chros Moseley also joined the scoring brigade getting a two-point conversion reception.

“We clicked on offense tonight,” said Bulldawg offensive coordinator Torrian Hall. “Scoring 86 points was the best feeling I had all year. Seeing Moseley get on the board was great.”