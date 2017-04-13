Dawgs Get Defensive in Rout Over Rattlers

After a tough Week 5 win over the Lebanon Hitmen, the Middle Tennessee Bulldawgs (6-0 overall, 3-0 Lawdawg Conference) needed a game to build confidence. They got just that running out to a 20-0 first quarter lead before downing the Clarksville Rattlers (0-6, 0-4) 46-0 in Middle Tennessee Football League Lawdawg Conference action.

“We got our feelings hurt last week so it was good to get our mojo back,” said Bulldawg head coach Blaine Boone. “The Rattlers are a new team that I was impressed with because of their discipline and being well-coached. They don’t have all of the ‘horses’ they just yet but I wouldn’t count them out next year. Our defense really stepped up today more than usual. We got some guys that don’t get too much recognition some playing time and they took advantage of it.”

One of those guys was linebacker Hunter Felts. Felts was named the Play It Again Sports Bulldawg Play of the Game. He recorded seven tackles, a blocked punt for a safety and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. B.J. Ladd played defensive end for the first time and had a fumble recovery for a touchdown. Veteran linebacker Jeffrey Patterson also contributed with a sack for a safety. The Bulldawg defense recorded 10 sacks, forced seven fumbles recovering three and had an interception by safety Marcus Hill.

“I just waited for my name to be called and I wanted to make a play,” said Felts. “We don’t take any teams lightly so we wanted to jump on them early. It felt good to make some plays out there. I’m not anything special but this team sure is. I am just glad to be part of something big.”

The Bulldawg offense also played well scoring three times on the ground and once through the air. Running back Keon Bohannon scored the first touchdown of the game on a 46-yard run. He then capped off the first half with a seven-yard run to give his team a 36-0 halftime lead. Quarterback Jason Hankins hit a streaking Keegan Brickman on a 46-yard pass to paydirt. Hankins finished the scoring with a seven-yard touchdown run.

“We have a huge game coming up so it was important to play well today,” said linebacker Tarrell Broome. “Coach Crom (Stewart) has us flying around and the Coach (Torrian) Hall has the offense clicking at the right time. I told the guys that we need to play this team like they are 5-0. It was good to see us play well across the board.”

The Bulldawgs will be back in action Saturday when they take on the 2016 MTFL champion Dickson Chaos. Both teams are undefeated and will be playing for the top seed in the playoffs. The game will be at 8pm.