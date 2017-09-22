Gordonsville Spoils RePublic’s First Homecoming

The RePublic Trailblazers were excited about their first ever home football game. The crowd was raucous and the atmosphere was on point. Their opponent on the other hand, the Gordonsville Lions was clicking on all cylinders spoiling Homecoming 37-0.

“Our guys fought hard but is wasn’t meant to be,” said Trailblazer head coach Weldon Garlington. “We are young and we grew up some today. We enjoyed playing at home just wish we could have given a better showing.”

The Trailblazers gave up a safety on their first offensive possession. Then Tiger junior running back Braxton Givens went to work score the first of his five touchdowns on the night. Gordonsville added a second safety. Their defense was tough all night. Givens also played well on that side of the ball.

“Our defense did a really good job today, said Tiger head coach Ronald Marshall Jr. “We need they had some athletes over there. We wanted to put pressure on their quarterback. Our line and linebackers did a great job of that. Our offensive line did a tremendous job tonight. Givens is as tough of a runner that I have ever been around. I keep getting on him about how he keeps fighting for yardage. He made plays tonight. I put him in a series or two on defense at jack linebacker and he had an interception. He does a really good job. He has great vision.”

The victory was the first of the season for Gordonsville. Both teams have played a very difficult schedule so far, this season. The Givens hopes the victory will be a catalyst for the rest of the season.

Week 6 Metro Baker’s Dozen

School Name Overall Metro Region Next

1. Cane Ridge 4-1 0-0 2-0 5-6A @ Smyrna

2. McGavock 4-1 2-0 2-0 5-6A @ Overton

3. Pearl-Cohn 3-2 0-0 1-0 5-3A Marshall County

4. Maplewood 3-2 2-1 1-1 4-4A @ Stratford

5. East Nashville 3-2 2-1 2-0 5-3A Brainerd

6. Hillsboro 2-3 1-0 1-1 6-5A @ CPA

7. Antioch 1-4 0-1 0-2 5-6A @Lebanon

8. Hillwood 1-3 0-0 0-0 6-5A Cheatham County

9. Stratford 1-4 0-2 0-1 5-3A Maplewood

10. Overton 0-5 0-0 0-2 5-6A McGavock

11. Whites Creek 0-5 0-2 0-2 5-3A Lavergne

12. Hunters Lane 0-4 0-1 0-1 6-5A @ Station Camp

13. Glencliff 0-5 0-1 0-2 6-5A RePublic